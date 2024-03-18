Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,558. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

