Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 2.3% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

