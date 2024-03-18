Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.22. 1,748,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

