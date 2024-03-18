Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.71. 2,919,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.