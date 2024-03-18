TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,945 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 309,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,921. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

