TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.04. 37,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,363. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.