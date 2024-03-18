TCP Asset Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.05. 29,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

