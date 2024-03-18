TCP Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Peakstone Realty Trust makes up 0.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PKST traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,647. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

