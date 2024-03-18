TCP Asset Management LLC Has $863,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

