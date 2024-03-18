TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.98. 1,950,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,248. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

