Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.25

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$38.57, with a volume of 5972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.30 million, a PE ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

