Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.25

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$38.57, with a volume of 5972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tecsys
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.