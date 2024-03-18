Telesis Bio (TBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Telesis Bio has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 183,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telesis Bio by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Telesis Bio by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 563.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Telesis Bio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system, including BioXp 3250 system, BioXp 9600 system, and BioXp DBC, which are empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits, such as BioXp De Novo kits, BioXp select kits, BioXp next generation sequencing kits, and BioXp DBC kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis designs to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins compared to traditional chemical synthesis, paving the way for more efficient and effective development of mRNA-based vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines.

