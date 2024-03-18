Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $3.50 at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Telos Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. 882,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telos by 291.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telos by 96.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Telos by 131.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Telos by 21.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

