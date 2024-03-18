Telsey Advisory Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $105.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $100.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,004 shares of company stock worth $9,014,794. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

