Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TERN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 933,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,940. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

