Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) PT Raised to $19.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 211.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
