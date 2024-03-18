TerraClassicUSD Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $249.74 million and $28.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00095344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,586,291 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,305,963 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

