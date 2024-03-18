Terry Ryan Danku Sells 250,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 2.9 %

Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 900,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.