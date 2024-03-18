Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.72 and last traded at $173.61. 63,992,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 104,865,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $226.17. The company has a market cap of $550.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.