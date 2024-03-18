Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $755.00

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 2478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).
Tetragon Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.80.
Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,485.88%.
Tetragon Financial Company Profile
Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tetragon Financial
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.