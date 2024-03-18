Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,989,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

