Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
