Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.60

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 128204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Textron by 93.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 713,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $50,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

