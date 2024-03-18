Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $39.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001330 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,425,683 coins and its circulating supply is 974,776,678 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

