The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $69.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

