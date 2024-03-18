The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

EL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. 317,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

