The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $147.82. 1,580,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

