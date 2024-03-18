The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.37. 2,068,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,063. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.20 and a 200 day moving average of $353.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

