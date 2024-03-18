The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $48.49 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

