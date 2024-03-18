The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 20,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 1,767,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

