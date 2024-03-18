The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Update

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,495. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

