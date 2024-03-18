The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $390,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.38. 10,956,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

