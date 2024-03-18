The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,527. The company has a market capitalization of $382.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

