The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $113.89 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

