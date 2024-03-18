Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $520.60 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $520.60 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00094909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,484,373,070 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.