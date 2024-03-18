Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.85.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,188,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.