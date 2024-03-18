THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

