Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $346.79 million and $20.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005637 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,653.22 or 1.00211465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010386 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03544786 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $30,013,091.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

