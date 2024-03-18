Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0351

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $351.12 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03460201 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $40,249,354.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.