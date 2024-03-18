Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.15.
In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
