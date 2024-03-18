Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 13.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 36,554,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 21,018,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
