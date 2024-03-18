Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 13.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 36,554,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 21,018,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Tilray Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

