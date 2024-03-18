Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

