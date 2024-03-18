Tom Greenwood Purchases 85,373 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider Tom Greenwood purchased 85,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £70,859.59 ($90,787.43).
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helios Towers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.90 ($1.45).
Helios Towers Company Profile
