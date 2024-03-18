Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.56 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00005474 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and approximately $141.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00015013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.90 or 0.99859449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010310 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00141804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,375,089 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

