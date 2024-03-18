Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.95 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and $123.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00005630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.00 or 0.99886505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010301 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00152131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,355,147 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,320,116.246351 with 3,468,992,193.1223884 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.53602212 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $94,428,680.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

