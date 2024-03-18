Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 28,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical volume of 12,226 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.56. 2,537,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

