Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 28,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical volume of 12,226 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.56. 2,537,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $167.33.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.