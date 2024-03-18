Trainline (LON:TRN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.75) to GBX 428 ($5.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.36) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.45).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trainline
Trainline Price Performance
About Trainline
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.