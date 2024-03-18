Trainline (LON:TRN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.75) to GBX 428 ($5.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.36) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.45).

TRN stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.85) on Thursday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 380.60 ($4.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7,568.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

