Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.83.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.53.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

