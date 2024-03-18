TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $14.04 on Monday, hitting $1,186.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,771. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $689.66 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.