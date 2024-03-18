Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

