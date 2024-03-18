Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $341.17. The stock had a trading volume of 756,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.